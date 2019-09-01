Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Tammy Tam
Tammy Tam
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

City Beat by Tammy Tam

PLA troops or not, what really matters is Hong Kong’s post-protests relationship with mainland China

  • Even Beijing claims if the army is called in to quell unrest it does not necessarily mean the end of ‘one country, two systems’
  • Beijing has woken up to the deep social and economic divisions in Hong Kong society
Tammy Tam

Tammy Tam  

Updated: 3:04pm, 1 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.