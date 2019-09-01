Channels

Police use tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters in Admiralty during another day of clashes on Saturday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Politics

Chinese state media warns ‘end is coming for those attempting to disrupt Hong Kong’

  • Xinhua commentary doesn’t threaten specific action but warns of three bottom lines ‘that must not be crossed’
  • Official news agency again labels protests a ‘colour revolution’ but does not mention right to intervene
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Updated: 11:53pm, 1 Sep, 2019

Police use tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters in Admiralty during another day of clashes on Saturday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Global Times, says Hong Kong’s future is ultimately in its own hands. Photo: AFP
Politics

Hong Kong risks catastrophe in China-US proxy battle, Global Times chief warns

  • Editor-in-chief of nationalistic tabloid says Western meddling has made de-escalation difficult but the city’s future is in its own hands
  • Beijing does not want Hong Kong to become just another mainland city, Hu Xijin says
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Chow Chung-yan

Chow Chung-yan  

Updated: 11:39pm, 30 Aug, 2019

Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Global Times, says Hong Kong’s future is ultimately in its own hands. Photo: AFP
