Police use tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters in Admiralty during another day of clashes on Saturday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Chinese state media warns ‘end is coming for those attempting to disrupt Hong Kong’
- Xinhua commentary doesn’t threaten specific action but warns of three bottom lines ‘that must not be crossed’
- Official news agency again labels protests a ‘colour revolution’ but does not mention right to intervene
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Global Times, says Hong Kong’s future is ultimately in its own hands. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong risks catastrophe in China-US proxy battle, Global Times chief warns
- Editor-in-chief of nationalistic tabloid says Western meddling has made de-escalation difficult but the city’s future is in its own hands
- Beijing does not want Hong Kong to become just another mainland city, Hu Xijin says
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
