Passengers push through protesters at Hong Kong International Airport on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Travellers choose walking over gridlock as anti-government protesters paralyse transport links to Hong Kong International Airport
- Dozens of passengers forced to walk from as far as 16km away to make their flights – those who arrived waited for hours to reach city
- Some blasted protesters for inconveniences, others sympathised with non-cooperation campaign
