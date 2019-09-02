Police were on standby at Tin Shui Wai station. Photo: Handout
Late-night tension between Hong Kong police, residents at three sites after another day of chaos caused by protesters
- Stand-off between locals and riot police in Sha Tin after word went around that a district councillor may have been arrested
- In Tin Shui Wai, random body checks by police on passengers sparked anger, while in Tuen Mun, police were present around railway station
Topic | Hong Kong protests
