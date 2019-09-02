Police searched and arrested several protesters at Lai King MTR station. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong police act early after protesters threaten mass disruption to MTR during morning rush hour
- Officers patrol across the city to ensure non-cooperation campaign does not get out of hand
- Anti-government groups had made threats a day after smashing Tung Chung station
Students from three Chai Wan schools form a human chain as part of an extradition bill protest. Photo: Susan Ramsay
Hong Kong protests: thousands of students expected to join boycott on first day of new school year
- Organisers estimate as many as 10,000 secondary students from close to 200 schools will skip classes, with half of them expected to show up at rally in Central
- MTR services running normally with all stations reopened after protest violence on Sunday
