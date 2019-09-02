Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Agnes Chow at the High Court on Monday. Photo: David Wong
Politics

Election ban on Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow overturned

  • High Court rules that pan-democrat lawmaker Au Nok-hin, who ran in the Demosisto figure’s place, was not duly elected
  • Chow not given opportunity to make her case before disqualification, judge finds
Topic |   Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Brian Wong

Brian Wong  

Updated: 2:24pm, 2 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Agnes Chow at the High Court on Monday. Photo: David Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Police searched and arrested several protesters at Lai King MTR station. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Politics

Hong Kong police act early after protesters threaten mass disruption to MTR during morning rush hour

  • Officers patrol across the city to ensure non-cooperation campaign does not get out of hand
  • Anti-government groups had made threats a day after smashing Tung Chung station
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Yujing Liu  

Simone McCarthy  

Sarah Zheng  

Denise Tsang  

Updated: 1:27pm, 2 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police searched and arrested several protesters at Lai King MTR station. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.