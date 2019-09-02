Agnes Chow at the High Court on Monday. Photo: David Wong
Election ban on Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow overturned
- High Court rules that pan-democrat lawmaker Au Nok-hin, who ran in the Demosisto figure’s place, was not duly elected
- Chow not given opportunity to make her case before disqualification, judge finds
Topic | Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Police searched and arrested several protesters at Lai King MTR station. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong police act early after protesters threaten mass disruption to MTR during morning rush hour
- Officers patrol across the city to ensure non-cooperation campaign does not get out of hand
- Anti-government groups had made threats a day after smashing Tung Chung station
Topic | Hong Kong protests
