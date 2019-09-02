The rally was affected by torrential rain. Photo: Nora Tam
Protesting pupils gather for Hong Kong class boycott rally
- Youngsters at event in Central demand the government listen to protesters’ demands
- Separate sit-in at Chinese University draws more than 1,000 students, at start of two-week strike
Students wear protective gear for a sit-in at Chinese University. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: class boycott hits schools on first day of term
- Organisers estimate as many as 10,000 secondary students from close to 200 schools will skip classes, with half of them expected to show up at rally in Central
- Strike-affected schools include alma maters of the city’s leader and the police commissioner
