Tamar Park in Admiralty fills up as people join after leaving work early or finishing classes. Photo: Felix Wong
Thousands gather for Tamar Park rally under two-day citywide strike in Hong Kong following weekend of protest unrest
- Demonstration organised by representatives from 21 sectors and supported by the Confederation of Trade Unions
- Another event at Salisbury Garden banned by police
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A protester launches a pole onto the tracks of the Airport Express. Photo: Sam Tsang
Masked protesters wreak havoc on Hong Kong airport and trash railway station, forcing desperate travellers to head to city on foot
- Protesters prevented from entering airport by a court injunction cause chaos outside the terminal building and leave transport in disarray
- Sunday’s protests followed a night of violence after tens of thousands joined an illegal march that descended into pitched battles with riot police
