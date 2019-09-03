Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The force have toughened their approach to arrests since in recent weeks, according to observers and a police insider. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Mass arrests of Hong Kong protesters by police could backfire in long run, say academics

  • Tactic likely to stem violence initially but risks making peaceful protesters more radical, observers warn
  • Strategy in force since mid-August leads to surge in arrests to 1,117 since protest crisis started
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Updated: 8:18am, 3 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The force have toughened their approach to arrests since in recent weeks, according to observers and a police insider. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters earlier block the Tsim Sha Tsui-bound lane of Nathan Road. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Tear gas fired in Mong Kok stand-off as protesters target police station and block roads in escalating anger at force amid two-day citywide strike

  • Arrests made after demonstrators block a section on Nathan Road
  • Tensions follow earlier stand-off in Admiralty after rally at Tamar Park
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kanis Leung  

Simone McCarthy  

Zoe Low  

Chris Lau  

Updated: 12:20am, 3 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters earlier block the Tsim Sha Tsui-bound lane of Nathan Road. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.