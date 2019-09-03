The force have toughened their approach to arrests since in recent weeks, according to observers and a police insider. Photo: Felix Wong
Mass arrests of Hong Kong protesters by police could backfire in long run, say academics
- Tactic likely to stem violence initially but risks making peaceful protesters more radical, observers warn
- Strategy in force since mid-August leads to surge in arrests to 1,117 since protest crisis started
