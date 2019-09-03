Police officers clash with commuters inside Prince Edward MTR station on August 31. Photo: Handout
Second Immigration Department employee arrested in Hong Kong protest crisis
- Senior immigration assistant from Shenzhen Bay section arrested for unlawful assembly at Prince Edward MTR station
- Video footage shows her wearing a black shirt – source says she was on leave at the time of her arrest
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Police officers clash with commuters inside Prince Edward MTR station on August 31. Photo: Handout
Police arrested 63 people at Prince Edward and Mong Kok MTR stations on Saturday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong security chief John Lee praises police for railway station actions during night of protest mayhem
- Special Tactical Squad officers chased fleeing protesters onto a stationary train and used batons and pepper spray on them
- Police took into consideration the overall circumstances, evidence and intelligence they had gathered before taking action, Lee said
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police arrested 63 people at Prince Edward and Mong Kok MTR stations on Saturday. Photo: Handout