Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police officers clash with commuters inside Prince Edward MTR station on August 31. Photo: Handout
Politics

Second Immigration Department employee arrested in Hong Kong protest crisis

  • Senior immigration assistant from Shenzhen Bay section arrested for unlawful assembly at Prince Edward MTR station
  • Video footage shows her wearing a black shirt – source says she was on leave at the time of her arrest
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Updated: 9:28am, 3 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police officers clash with commuters inside Prince Edward MTR station on August 31. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Police arrested 63 people at Prince Edward and Mong Kok MTR stations on Saturday. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

Hong Kong security chief John Lee praises police for railway station actions during night of protest mayhem

  • Special Tactical Squad officers chased fleeing protesters onto a stationary train and used batons and pepper spray on them
  • Police took into consideration the overall circumstances, evidence and intelligence they had gathered before taking action, Lee said
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Cannix Yau  

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 6:31am, 3 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police arrested 63 people at Prince Edward and Mong Kok MTR stations on Saturday. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.