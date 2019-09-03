Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Thousands of students from across the city hold a mass rally at Chinese University. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong protests: defiant university students, school pupils and residents go on strike, piling pressure on government to meet demands

  • Action held as police announced that 1,117 people had been arrested since anti-government protests erupted in June
  • Protesters had threatened to paralyse the railway network as part of ‘non-cooperative’ movement, but were deterred by police patrolling stations
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Phila Siu

Phila Siu  

Updated: 2:18am, 3 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Thousands of students from across the city hold a mass rally at Chinese University. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters fill the University Mall in Sha Tin. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Thousands attend Hong Kong rally to kick off university class boycott

  • Sit-in at Chinese University draws an estimated 30,000 at start of two-week strike
  • School pupils at separate event in Central demand the government listen to protesters’ demands
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Gigi Choy  

Victor Ting  

Sum Lok-kei  

Jeffie Lam  

Updated: 7:45pm, 2 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters fill the University Mall in Sha Tin. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.