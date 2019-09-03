Thousands of students from across the city hold a mass rally at Chinese University. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: defiant university students, school pupils and residents go on strike, piling pressure on government to meet demands
- Action held as police announced that 1,117 people had been arrested since anti-government protests erupted in June
- Protesters had threatened to paralyse the railway network as part of ‘non-cooperative’ movement, but were deterred by police patrolling stations
Protesters fill the University Mall in Sha Tin. Photo: Sam Tsang
Thousands attend Hong Kong rally to kick off university class boycott
- Sit-in at Chinese University draws an estimated 30,000 at start of two-week strike
- School pupils at separate event in Central demand the government listen to protesters’ demands
