Cathay Pacific is investigating three cases of depleted oxygen bottles. Photo: AFP
Cathay Pacific suspends cabin crew on two flights found with depleted oxygen bottles pending an investigation
- Move comes as mainland’s airline regulator joins Civil Aviation Department and police in investigating the oxygen bottles
- Ground staff, caterers, cleaners, engineers and other to fall under scope of the investigation
The Cathay Dragon plane was parked at remote stand when its oxygen bottles were depressurised. Photo: Roy Issa
Third Cathay Pacific Group oxygen tank found emptied before take-off from Hong Kong airport
- When the Airbus A330 arrived from Bali, its oxygen bottles were full
- By the time it was preparing for take-off to Kuala Lumpur the next morning, one of its canisters had been discharged. Police have been called in.
