Cathay Pacific is investigating three cases of depleted oxygen bottles. Photo: AFP
Politics

Cathay Pacific suspends cabin crew on two flights found with depleted oxygen bottles pending an investigation

  • Move comes as mainland’s airline regulator joins Civil Aviation Department and police in investigating the oxygen bottles
  • Ground staff, caterers, cleaners, engineers and other to fall under scope of the investigation
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Sum Lok-kei  

Danny Lee  

Updated: 7:00am, 3 Sep, 2019

Cathay Pacific is investigating three cases of depleted oxygen bottles. Photo: AFP
The Cathay Dragon plane was parked at remote stand when its oxygen bottles were depressurised. Photo: Roy Issa
Politics

Third Cathay Pacific Group oxygen tank found emptied before take-off from Hong Kong airport

  • When the Airbus A330 arrived from Bali, its oxygen bottles were full
  • By the time it was preparing for take-off to Kuala Lumpur the next morning, one of its canisters had been discharged. Police have been called in.
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 7:00am, 31 Aug, 2019

The Cathay Dragon plane was parked at remote stand when its oxygen bottles were depressurised. Photo: Roy Issa
