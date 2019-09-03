Former pupils at the Jordan campus, with signs in support of pupils. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Alumni come out in support of protesting pupils at Hong Kong’s prestigious Diocesan Girls’ School
- Teachers said to have ordered girls to remove black masks on day that thousands of students across the city skipped classes in protest at government
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Former pupils at the Jordan campus, with signs in support of pupils. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hundreds of Lithuanians formed human chains on August 23 in a show of support to Hong Kong’s anti-government protests. Photo: AFP
Chinese ambassador summoned in Lithuania over ‘deplorable behaviour’ by officials during Vilnius’ show of support for Hong Kong protesters
- Officials ‘crossed the line’ by orchestrating pro-Beijing supporters as they challenged demonstrators, says Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius
- Diplomatic row relates to human chain formed in Baltic state, held in tandem with Hongkongers
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hundreds of Lithuanians formed human chains on August 23 in a show of support to Hong Kong’s anti-government protests. Photo: AFP