Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam says she will stay on as leader to solve the political crisis. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Hong Kong protests: Carrie Lam insists she has never offered to resign, rejects suggestion Beijing refuses to let her quit

  • City leader says it is her decision to remain in post so she can tackle protest crisis
  • In leaked recording, chief executive appeared to tell closed-door meeting she would step down if she had the choice
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 11:21am, 3 Sep, 2019

Police have repeatedly clashed with protesters during months of anti-government unrest. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam leaves door open on invoking sweeping emergency powers to deal with violent anti-government protests

  • City chief does not dismiss speculation that Emergency Regulations Ordinance could be invoked for first time in a half-century
  • But members of her cabinet warn against such a move, and opposition figures say it risks trashing the rule of law
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Sum Lok-kei  

Alvin Lum  

Jeffie Lam  

Updated: 12:41pm, 29 Aug, 2019

Police have repeatedly clashed with protesters during months of anti-government unrest. Photo: Sam Tsang
