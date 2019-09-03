Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam says she will stay on as leader to solve the political crisis. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong protests: Carrie Lam insists she has never offered to resign, rejects suggestion Beijing refuses to let her quit
- City leader says it is her decision to remain in post so she can tackle protest crisis
- In leaked recording, chief executive appeared to tell closed-door meeting she would step down if she had the choice
Police have repeatedly clashed with protesters during months of anti-government unrest. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam leaves door open on invoking sweeping emergency powers to deal with violent anti-government protests
- City chief does not dismiss speculation that Emergency Regulations Ordinance could be invoked for first time in a half-century
- But members of her cabinet warn against such a move, and opposition figures say it risks trashing the rule of law
