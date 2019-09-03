Keith Fong had already been arrested, over possession of laser pointers. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Student leader among three more anti-government activists rounded up in Hong Kong
- Union cries foul over Keith Fong’s arrest, which he says was related to theft, claiming ‘fabricated charges’
- Chairman of pro-democracy party also held, as well as march organiser, both over illegal assemblies
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Keith Fong had already been arrested, over possession of laser pointers. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam says she will stay on as leader to solve the political crisis. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong protests: Carrie Lam insists she has never offered to resign, rejects suggestion Beijing refuses to let her quit
- City leader says it is her decision to remain in post so she can tackle protest crisis
- In leaked recording, chief executive appeared to tell closed-door meeting she would step down if she had the choice
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam says she will stay on as leader to solve the political crisis. Photo: Nora Tam