No room for leniency in upholding rule of law to end violence and restore order: Beijing's top office on Hong Kong
- Previous HKMAO media session only centred on a stern statement read out by spokesman, warning that escalating violence by protesters showed 'signs of terrorism'
- City just faced its 13th straight weekend of violence in which the national flag at a swimming pool was burned and airport links crippled
The force have toughened their approach to arrests in recent weeks, according to observers and a police insider. Photo: Felix Wong
Mass arrests of Hong Kong protesters by police could backfire in long run, say academics
- Tactic likely to stem violence initially but risks making peaceful protesters more radical, observers warn
- Strategy in force since mid-August leads to surge in arrests to 1,117 since protest crisis started
