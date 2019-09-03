Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

LIVE
Politics
LIVE

No room for leniency in upholding rule of law to end violence and restore order: Beijing's top office on Hong Kong

  • Previous HKMAO media session only centred on a stern statement read out by spokesman, warning that escalating violence by protesters showed 'signs of terrorism'
  • City just faced its 13th straight weekend of violence in which the national flag at a swimming pool was burned and airport links crippled
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 4:15pm, 3 Sep, 2019

HKMAO spokesman Yang Guang. Photo: Simon Song
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 4:15pm, 3 Sep, 2019

The force have toughened their approach to arrests in recent weeks, according to observers and a police insider. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Mass arrests of Hong Kong protesters by police could backfire in long run, say academics

  • Tactic likely to stem violence initially but risks making peaceful protesters more radical, observers warn
  • Strategy in force since mid-August leads to surge in arrests to 1,117 since protest crisis started
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Updated: 12:12pm, 3 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The force have toughened their approach to arrests in recent weeks, according to observers and a police insider. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.