Anti-government protests have rocked Hong Kong since June. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: what a demonstrator can expect on being arrested
- At least 161 of the 1,140 arrested during the ongoing social unrest have been charged and 149 released on bail. Some 122 are subject to a curfew
Anti-government demonstrators gather in Causeway Bay on Saturday. The protests have gripped Hong Kong since early June. Photo: May Tse
Beijing calls on all Hong Kong institutions to fight ‘violent criminals’ and end protests
- Top policy office urges government branches including judiciary and all sectors of society to take ending the violence as ‘most pressing task’
- It also hints that any revival of stalled electoral reform process must be based on a framework that would effectively allow Beijing to screen out candidates
