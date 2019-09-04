Channels

Anti-government protests have rocked Hong Kong since June. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong protests: what a demonstrator can expect on being arrested

  • At least 161 of the 1,140 arrested during the ongoing social unrest have been charged and 149 released on bail. Some 122 are subject to a curfew
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 9:46am, 4 Sep, 2019

Anti-government demonstrators gather in Causeway Bay on Saturday. The protests have gripped Hong Kong since early June. Photo: May Tse
Politics

Beijing calls on all Hong Kong institutions to fight ‘violent criminals’ and end protests

  • Top policy office urges government branches including judiciary and all sectors of society to take ending the violence as ‘most pressing task’
  • It also hints that any revival of stalled electoral reform process must be based on a framework that would effectively allow Beijing to screen out candidates
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Jun Mai  

Kinling Lo  

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 3:18am, 4 Sep, 2019

