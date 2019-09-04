Channels

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

Hong Kong protests: read full transcript of Carrie Lam’s leaked ‘quitting’ talk

  • The audio recording, which ran for 24 minutes, captures the bulk of a closed-door meeting Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor had last week
  • In it, she appears to say she would quit if she had a choice. She has since denied ever offering to resign over the city’s current political crisis
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 12:30am, 4 Sep, 2019

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chief Executive Carrie Lam says she will stay on as leader to solve the city’s political crisis. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Hong Kong protests: Carrie Lam insists she never offered to resign, denies Beijing is stopping her from quitting

  • City leader says it is her decision to remain in post so she can tackle protest crisis
  • In leaked recording, chief executive appears to tell closed-door meeting she would step down if she had the choice
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 12:10am, 4 Sep, 2019

Chief Executive Carrie Lam says she will stay on as leader to solve the city's political crisis. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
