Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam had previously suspended the bill, and declared it ‘dead’, but had insisted it would not be formally withdrawn. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to announce formal withdrawal of the extradition bill, meeting at least one key demand of protesters
- City’s leader finally agrees to one of protesters’ five demands after weeks of insisting bill would not be withdrawn
- Lam is to meet pro-establishment allies this afternoon to tell them of her decision
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has found herself having to explain a leaked recording of a speech made behind closed doors. Photo: Nora Tam
Is Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam distancing herself from Beijing with resignation remarks in closed-door meeting?
- Analyst says leaked audio recording shows chief executive is already desperate, and harsher measures from central government are in the pipeline
- Government source plays down incident, insisting that Lam is choosing to stay on out of her own responsibility to Hong Kong
Topic | Hong Kong protests
