Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam had previously suspended the bill, and declared it ‘dead’, but had insisted it would not be formally withdrawn. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to announce formal withdrawal of the extradition bill, meeting at least one key demand of protesters

  • City’s leader finally agrees to one of protesters’ five demands after weeks of insisting bill would not be withdrawn
  • Lam is to meet pro-establishment allies this afternoon to tell them of her decision
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 2:53pm, 4 Sep, 2019

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam had previously suspended the bill, and declared it ‘dead’, but had insisted it would not be formally withdrawn. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has found herself having to explain a leaked recording of a speech made behind closed doors. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Is Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam distancing herself from Beijing with resignation remarks in closed-door meeting?

  • Analyst says leaked audio recording shows chief executive is already desperate, and harsher measures from central government are in the pipeline
  • Government source plays down incident, insisting that Lam is choosing to stay on out of her own responsibility to Hong Kong
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Updated: 2:35pm, 4 Sep, 2019

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has found herself having to explain a leaked recording of a speech made behind closed doors. Photo: Nora Tam
