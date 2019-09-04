LIVE
After three months of Hong Kong protests, hated extradition bill withdrawn and independent study to probe social ills
- Chief executive meets political allies from the pro-establishment camp
- Move comes a day after leaked audio recording of Lam's remarks on quitting
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has found herself having to explain a leaked recording of a speech made behind closed doors. Photo: Nora Tam
Is Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam distancing herself from Beijing with resignation remarks in closed-door meeting?
- Analyst says leaked audio recording shows chief executive is already desperate, and harsher measures from central government are in the pipeline
- Government source plays down incident, insisting that Lam is choosing to stay on out of her own responsibility to Hong Kong
