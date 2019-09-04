Keith Fong, president of the students’ union at Hong Kong Baptist University, was arrested for possession of laser pointers. Photo: Tory Ho
Hong Kong student leader Keith Fong threatens police with lawsuit over two recent arrests
- Fong was arrested for possessing 10 laser pointers and a lost wallet, but no charges filed
- Says he might take action over threats to his safety – by hiring bodyguards rather than seeking police help
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
