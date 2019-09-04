Carrie Lam told Hong Kong on Wednesday she would formally withdraw her extradition law plans, following her announcement in June the bill was suspended. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong protests: what is the difference between Carrie Lam suspending and withdrawing extradition bill?
- After months of political turmoil and violent protests, city leader confirms she will officially withdraw despised bill
- The Post looks at why Lam’s administration refused to do so earlier and what happens next
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam had previously suspended the bill, and declared it ‘dead’, but had insisted it would not be formally withdrawn. Photo: Nora Tam
