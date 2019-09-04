Channels

Carrie Lam told Hong Kong on Wednesday she would formally withdraw her extradition law plans, following her announcement in June the bill was suspended. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong protests: what is the difference between Carrie Lam suspending and withdrawing extradition bill?

  • After months of political turmoil and violent protests, city leader confirms she will officially withdraw despised bill
  • The Post looks at why Lam’s administration refused to do so earlier and what happens next
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 8:16pm, 4 Sep, 2019

Carrie Lam told Hong Kong on Wednesday she would formally withdraw her extradition law plans, following her announcement in June the bill was suspended. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam had previously suspended the bill, and declared it ‘dead’, but had insisted it would not be formally withdrawn. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announces formal withdrawal of the extradition bill and sets up a platform to look into key causes of protest crisis

  • City’s leader finally agrees to one of protesters’ five demands after weeks of insisting bill would not be withdrawn
  • Lam is to meet pro-establishment allies this afternoon to tell them of her decision
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 6:29pm, 4 Sep, 2019

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam had previously suspended the bill, and declared it ‘dead’, but had insisted it would not be formally withdrawn. Photo: Nora Tam
