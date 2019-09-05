A protester holds an anti-extradition bill placard at a demonstration on April 28. Photo: AFP
Government insiders reveal why it took Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam three months to withdraw hated extradition bill
- Following meetings, first with city leaders, then about 20 young people, Lam was told addressing protesters’ top two demands would help broker dialogue
- But other sources say the move has come too late, will fail to pacify the public and has even angered some of Lam’s closest political allies
Chief Superintendent Tse Chun-chung of the force’s public relations at police headquarters on August 20. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police dismiss accusations of excessive force at Prince Edward MTR station and obstructing press during bus arrests in Kowloon Bay
- Officials defend police conduct as number arrested since protest crisis broke out on June 9 reaches 1,183 people
- At separate press conference, two Hongkongers arrested at Prince Edward MTR station accuse police of using excessive force
