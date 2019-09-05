Channels

A protester holds an anti-extradition bill placard at a demonstration on April 28. Photo: AFP
Politics

Government insiders reveal why it took Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam three months to withdraw hated extradition bill

  • Following meetings, first with city leaders, then about 20 young people, Lam was told addressing protesters’ top two demands would help broker dialogue
  • But other sources say the move has come too late, will fail to pacify the public and has even angered some of Lam’s closest political allies
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Updated: 7:34am, 5 Sep, 2019


Chief Superintendent Tse Chun-chung of the force’s public relations at police headquarters on August 20. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong police dismiss accusations of excessive force at Prince Edward MTR station and obstructing press during bus arrests in Kowloon Bay

  • Officials defend police conduct as number arrested since protest crisis broke out on June 9 reaches 1,183 people
  • At separate press conference, two Hongkongers arrested at Prince Edward MTR station accuse police of using excessive force
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Clifford Lo  

Kanis Leung  

Updated: 4:20am, 5 Sep, 2019


