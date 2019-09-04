Police in riot gear restrain a protester outside the Legislative Council building in June. Photo: Felix Wong
‘Five key demands, not one less’: Hong Kong protesters make clear that Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s bill withdrawal is not enough
- Protest camp unsatisfied by government move to scrap extradition bill – a move that came after 1,183 arrests
- Many take to social media, reminding comrades not to end citywide protest movement until all demands are met
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Police in riot gear restrain a protester outside the Legislative Council building in June. Photo: Felix Wong
Carrie Lam told Hong Kong on Wednesday she would formally withdraw her extradition law plans, following her announcement in June the bill was suspended. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong protests: what is the difference between Carrie Lam suspending and withdrawing extradition bill?
- After months of political turmoil and violent protests, city leader confirms she will officially withdraw despised bill
- The Post looks at why Lam’s administration refused to do so earlier and what happens next
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Carrie Lam told Hong Kong on Wednesday she would formally withdraw her extradition law plans, following her announcement in June the bill was suspended. Photo: Robert Ng