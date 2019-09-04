Channels

Police in riot gear restrain a protester outside the Legislative Council building in June. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

‘Five key demands, not one less’: Hong Kong protesters make clear that Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s bill withdrawal is not enough

  • Protest camp unsatisfied by government move to scrap extradition bill – a move that came after 1,183 arrests
  • Many take to social media, reminding comrades not to end citywide protest movement until all demands are met
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Jeffie Lam

Updated: 11:43pm, 4 Sep, 2019

Carrie Lam told Hong Kong on Wednesday she would formally withdraw her extradition law plans, following her announcement in June the bill was suspended. Photo: Robert Ng
Politics

Hong Kong protests: what is the difference between Carrie Lam suspending and withdrawing extradition bill?

  • After months of political turmoil and violent protests, city leader confirms she will officially withdraw despised bill
  • The Post looks at why Lam’s administration refused to do so earlier and what happens next
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Alvin Lum

Updated: 9:39pm, 4 Sep, 2019

