Chief Superintendent Tse Chun-chung of the force’s public relations at police headquarters on August 20. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police dismiss accusations of excessive force at Prince Edward MTR station and obstructing press during bus arrests in Kowloon Bay
- Officials defend police conduct as number arrested since protest crisis broke out on June 9 reaches 1,183 people
- At separate press conference, two Hongkongers arrested at Prince Edward MTR station accuse police of using excessive force
Topic | Hong Kong protests
