Political scientist Joseph Chan in November 2018. Chan says the public has a trust problem with ‘one country, two systems’. Photo: Nora Tam
Independent panel to investigate Hong Kong protest crisis won’t solve public’s deep distrust of government, critics say
- Committee to investigate political and socio-economic causes of protest crisis – but few details given
- Panel compared to Ferguson Commission in US – but detractors say solutions needed, not more studies
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Political scientist Joseph Chan in November 2018. Chan says the public has a trust problem with ‘one country, two systems’. Photo: Nora Tam