Carrie Lam announces the withdrawal of the bill in a dramatic U-turn, as Hongkongers watch the pre-recorded announcement on local TV stations. Photo: Robert Ng
Embattled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s bombshell withdrawal of extradition bill draws more scepticism than hope for end to weeks of turmoil
- Protesters and politicians say it is too little, too late but business chambers welcome decision
- Chief executive pledges to visit ground with officials to reach out to communities and endorse probe by police watchdog
Topic | Hong Kong protests
