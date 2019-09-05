Lawmaker Luk Chung-hung enters Government House. Photo: Dickson Lee
Pro-Beijing camp warns Carrie Lam’s move to withdraw extradition bill could embolden Hong Kong protesters and fuel more tensions
- Before broadcast, Lam met with pro-establishment camp at her home, with some lawmakers thinking they may be consulted on invoking emergency law
- Some complained Lam had failed to consult them, two voiced opposition to giving protesters ‘a victory’ while others feared for November’s district council elections
Political scientist Joseph Chan in November 2018. Chan says the public has a trust problem with ‘one country, two systems’. Photo: Nora Tam
Independent panel to investigate Hong Kong protest crisis won’t solve public’s deep distrust of government, critics say
- Committee to investigate political and socio-economic causes of protest crisis – but few details given
- Panel compared to Ferguson Commission in US – but detractors say solutions needed, not more studies
