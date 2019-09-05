Channels

Lawmaker Luk Chung-hung enters Government House. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

Pro-Beijing camp warns Carrie Lam’s move to withdraw extradition bill could embolden Hong Kong protesters and fuel more tensions

  • Before broadcast, Lam met with pro-establishment camp at her home, with some lawmakers thinking they may be consulted on invoking emergency law
  • Some complained Lam had failed to consult them, two voiced opposition to giving protesters ‘a victory’ while others feared for November’s district council elections
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kimmy Chung  

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 9:12am, 5 Sep, 2019

Political scientist Joseph Chan in November 2018. Chan says the public has a trust problem with ‘one country, two systems’. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Independent panel to investigate Hong Kong protest crisis won’t solve public’s deep distrust of government, critics say

  • Committee to investigate political and socio-economic causes of protest crisis – but few details given
  • Panel compared to Ferguson Commission in US – but detractors say solutions needed, not more studies
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 9:01am, 5 Sep, 2019

