Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam insists she decided to withdraw extradition bill, not Beijing
- Chief executive explains reasons for decision which some have dismissed as being 'too little, too late'
- The legislation sparked months of protests and the withdrawal of the bill is just one of five demands protesters have made since June 9
A protester holds an anti-extradition bill placard at a demonstration on April 28. Photo: AFP
Government insiders reveal why it took Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam three months to withdraw hated extradition bill
- Following meetings, first with city leaders, then about 20 young people, Lam was told addressing protesters’ top two demands would help broker dialogue
- But other sources say the move has come too late, will fail to pacify the public and has even angered some of Lam’s closest political allies
