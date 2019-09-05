Channels

Politics
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam insists she decided to withdraw extradition bill, not Beijing

  • Chief executive explains reasons for decision which some have dismissed as being 'too little, too late'
  • The legislation sparked months of protests and the withdrawal of the bill is just one of five demands protesters have made since June 9
Updated: 12:17pm, 5 Sep, 2019

Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
A protester holds an anti-extradition bill placard at a demonstration on April 28. Photo: AFP
Politics

Government insiders reveal why it took Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam three months to withdraw hated extradition bill

  • Following meetings, first with city leaders, then about 20 young people, Lam was told addressing protesters’ top two demands would help broker dialogue
  • But other sources say the move has come too late, will fail to pacify the public and has even angered some of Lam’s closest political allies
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Updated: 7:34am, 5 Sep, 2019

