Extradition bill protesters create a Lennon Wall of Post-it notes on pro-establishment district councillor Horace Cheung’s office. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s pro-government lawmakers brace for impact in district council elections following Carrie Lam’s withdrawal of extradition bill

  • Elizabeth Quat, from Democratic Alliance for Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, says disappointed voters may show their anger at the polls
  • Other pro-establishment lawmakers say it is hard to assess impact of Lam’s sudden climbdown this far out from November elections
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Updated: 12:14pm, 6 Sep, 2019

Extradition bill protesters create a Lennon Wall of Post-it notes on pro-establishment district councillor Horace Cheung’s office. Photo: Sam Tsang
Observers say the silence from central government agencies over Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s decision may be a sign of support for the embattled leader. Photo: Reuters
China opts for low-key coverage of Hong Kong extradition bill withdrawal

  • Comments and hashtags disappear as the authorities muffle backlash after weeks of rhetoric
  • One analyst says that Beijing is worried about mainland citizens believing that protests can achieve results
SCMP

Laurie Chen  

Gary Cheung  

Updated: 6:09am, 6 Sep, 2019

Observers say the silence from central government agencies over Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s decision may be a sign of support for the embattled leader. Photo: Reuters
