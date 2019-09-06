Extradition bill protesters create a Lennon Wall of Post-it notes on pro-establishment district councillor Horace Cheung’s office. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s pro-government lawmakers brace for impact in district council elections following Carrie Lam’s withdrawal of extradition bill
- Elizabeth Quat, from Democratic Alliance for Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, says disappointed voters may show their anger at the polls
- Other pro-establishment lawmakers say it is hard to assess impact of Lam’s sudden climbdown this far out from November elections
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Observers say the silence from central government agencies over Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s decision may be a sign of support for the embattled leader. Photo: Reuters
China opts for low-key coverage of Hong Kong extradition bill withdrawal
- Comments and hashtags disappear as the authorities muffle backlash after weeks of rhetoric
- One analyst says that Beijing is worried about mainland citizens believing that protests can achieve results
