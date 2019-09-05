Channels

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam says Beijing respected and supported her decision to withdraw the extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Beijing supports me all the way, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says, stressing decision to withdraw extradition bill was hers

  • Lam also insists she has not changed her mind, saying withdrawal no different in substance to earlier decisions to suspend or call bill ‘dead’
  • Unimpressed opposition lawmakers say chief executive has failed to explain how move will end the social unrest
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Tony Cheung  

Sum Lok-kei  

Denise Tsang  

Updated: 10:30pm, 5 Sep, 2019

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam says Beijing respected and supported her decision to withdraw the extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
