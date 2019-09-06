Polytechnic University’s student union said its acting president Ken Woo was hit in the face during a protest on Thursday. Photo: Thomas Yau
Man arrested over assault on Hong Kong university student leader during anti-government protest on campus
- 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting Polytechnic University student union acting president Ken Woo
- Students at the scene stopped the attacker and the leader was taken to Kwong Wah Hospital for treatment
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Polytechnic University’s student union said its acting president Ken Woo was hit in the face during a protest on Thursday. Photo: Thomas Yau