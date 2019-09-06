Illustration: Brian Wang
Hong Kong protests: Carrie Lam has ruled out commission of inquiry into police actions, so what can replace it and will it work?
- In a new series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, the Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs, and where it is all heading
- As Lam accedes to one of the protesters’ demands, we look into other ways the chief executive can quell the violence and whether she can learn from Britain’s London riots or the ‘yellow vests’ in France
Hong Kong protests
Observers say the silence from central government agencies over Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s decision may be a sign of support for the embattled leader. Photo: Reuters
China opts for low-key coverage of Hong Kong extradition bill withdrawal
- Comments and hashtags disappear as the authorities muffle backlash after weeks of rhetoric
- One analyst says that Beijing is worried about mainland citizens believing that protests can achieve results
