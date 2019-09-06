Leung Chun-ying’s payment from UGL led to claims of a conflict of interest, and misconduct. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong court throws out application for judicial review of decision not to prosecute city’s former leader CY Leung over UGL money
- Activist Tsang Kin-shing and former civil servant Kwok Cheuk-kin had challenged justice department’s decision
- Case involves HK$50 million Leung Chun-ying was paid in relation to UGL’s acquisition of property company DTZ
Topic | CY Leung UGL payment saga
Leung Chun-ying’s payment from UGL led to claims of a conflict of interest, and misconduct. Photo: Sam Tsang