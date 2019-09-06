Channels

The downgrade will have implications for the borrowing costs of companies and the government in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

Fitch downgrades Hong Kong’s credit rating amid anti-government protest turmoil

  • City drops from AA+ to AA, its outlook switching from positive to negative
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Updated: 12:30pm, 6 Sep, 2019

The downgrade will have implications for the borrowing costs of companies and the government in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
A broken traffic light in Causeway Bay, a day after protests in the popular shopping district. Photo: Nora Tam
Companies

Citibank says Hong Kong credit card spending dropped in August amid protests

  • Industries such retail, restaurants and hotels ‘quite quiet’, executive says
  • Drop follows a 11.4 per cent year-on-year slump in Hong Kong’s July retail sales
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Holly Chik

Holly Chik  

Updated: 3:38pm, 5 Sep, 2019

A broken traffic light in Causeway Bay, a day after protests in the popular shopping district. Photo: Nora Tam
