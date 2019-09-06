The English teacher ended up with a bleeding head and bruises on her body. Photo: Rachel Smyth
Woman says she needed stitches on her head after Hong Kong police beat her at Siu Hong MTR station and she now supports probe into their use of force
- Teacher Rachel Smyth was returning to her home in Tuen Mun when she says she and others were beaten by police
- Smyth says she has not taken part in any anti-government protests, but now supports more than ever call for independent inquiry
Topic | Hong Kong protests
