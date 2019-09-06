Students form a human chain outside Tai Po Market MTR station. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong school boycott continues as hundreds turn out in support and call on Carrie Lam to meet all demands made by anti-government protesters
- Students and alumni gather in Kowloon Tong, Tai Po and on Hong Kong Island to support action
- Chief executive’s withdrawal of extradition bill not enough, with demonstrators calling on her to answer other four demands
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Students form a human chain outside Tai Po Market MTR station. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
LIVE
LIVE
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam insists she decided to withdraw extradition bill, not Beijing
- Chief executive explains reasons for decision which some have dismissed as being ‘too little, too late’
- The legislation sparked months of protests and the withdrawal of the bill is just one of five demands protesters have made since June 9