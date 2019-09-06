Channels

Students form a human chain outside Tai Po Market MTR station. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Hong Kong school boycott continues as hundreds turn out in support and call on Carrie Lam to meet all demands made by anti-government protesters

  • Students and alumni gather in Kowloon Tong, Tai Po and on Hong Kong Island to support action
  • Chief executive’s withdrawal of extradition bill not enough, with demonstrators calling on her to answer other four demands
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Cannix Yau  

Yujing Liu  

Gigi Choy  

Rhea Mogul  

Updated: 1:49pm, 6 Sep, 2019

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam insists she decided to withdraw extradition bill, not Beijing

  • Chief executive explains reasons for decision which some have dismissed as being ‘too little, too late’
  • The legislation sparked months of protests and the withdrawal of the bill is just one of five demands protesters have made since June 9
