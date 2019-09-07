Cambridge University criminologist and former chief inspector of British constabulary Denis O’Connor says what is going on in Hong Kong is much bigger than police and the IPCC. Photo: Felix Wong
Watchdog panel may need more clout to ensure thorough probe of how Hong Kong police handled protests, head of foreign expert team says
- Critics argue watchdog probing force’s role in anti-government protests cannot force police to produce any internal document it may ask for
- But former chief inspector of British constabulary Denis O’Connor says a team probing riots in the UK will get all information it demands
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Cambridge University criminologist and former chief inspector of British constabulary Denis O’Connor says what is going on in Hong Kong is much bigger than police and the IPCC. Photo: Felix Wong
The English teacher ended up with a bleeding head and bruises on her body. Photo: Rachel Smyth
Woman says she needed stitches on her head after Hong Kong police beat her at Siu Hong MTR station and she now supports probe into their use of force
- Teacher Rachel Smyth was returning to her home in Tuen Mun when she says she and others were beaten by police
- Smyth says she has not taken part in any anti-government protests, but now supports call for independent inquiry more than ever
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The English teacher ended up with a bleeding head and bruises on her body. Photo: Rachel Smyth