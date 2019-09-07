The Airport Authority reminded passengers to allow enough time to travel. It also advised people to avoid travelling to the airport to accompany departing passengers or meet arriving ones unless absolutely necessary. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong protests: city braces for another weekend of chaos and rail authorities change plans as demonstrators target airport again
- Airport Express trains will travel only from Hong Kong station and bypass Kowloon, Tsing Yi and AsiaWorld Expo on Saturday
- Airport Authority asks passengers to allow enough time to travel, as protesters change tactics to avoid identification and circumvent injunction
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The Airport Authority reminded passengers to allow enough time to travel. It also advised people to avoid travelling to the airport to accompany departing passengers or meet arriving ones unless absolutely necessary. Photo: Dickson Lee