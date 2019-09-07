Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Airport Authority reminded passengers to allow enough time to travel. It also advised people to avoid travelling to the airport to accompany departing passengers or meet arriving ones unless absolutely necessary. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

Hong Kong protests: city braces for another weekend of chaos and rail authorities change plans as demonstrators target airport again

  • Airport Express trains will travel only from Hong Kong station and bypass Kowloon, Tsing Yi and AsiaWorld Expo on Saturday
  • Airport Authority asks passengers to allow enough time to travel, as protesters change tactics to avoid identification and circumvent injunction
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Alvin Lum  

Karen Zhang  

Updated: 9:33am, 7 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Airport Authority reminded passengers to allow enough time to travel. It also advised people to avoid travelling to the airport to accompany departing passengers or meet arriving ones unless absolutely necessary. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.