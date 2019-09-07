Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

LIVE
Politics
LIVE

Hong Kong protests shift to MTR stations and malls as earlier airport action fails to take off

  • Tensions have mounted in several malls across the city, including Sha Tin’s Citylink and Kowloon Bay’s Telford Plaza
  • Pre-emptive measures by police allow Hong Kong's airport to continue functioning smoothly
About a hundred protesters hold a sit-in at Citylink mall in Sha Tin. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Allow more time for journeys around Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Transport

Hong Kong protests: latest advisories to help you plan your travel

  • Updates on airport, trains, road traffic and weather
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

SCMP  

Updated: 6:07pm, 7 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Allow more time for journeys around Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.