LIVE
LIVE
Hong Kong protests shift to MTR stations and malls as earlier airport action fails to take off
- Tensions have mounted in several malls across the city, including Sha Tin’s Citylink and Kowloon Bay’s Telford Plaza
- Pre-emptive measures by police allow Hong Kong's airport to continue functioning smoothly
About a hundred protesters hold a sit-in at Citylink mall in Sha Tin. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Allow more time for journeys around Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: latest advisories to help you plan your travel
- Updates on airport, trains, road traffic and weather
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Allow more time for journeys around Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong