Police and residents have clashed as anti-government protests rile the city. Photo: James Wendlinger
Hong Kong prosecutor taken off police cases over Facebook comments related to anti-government protests
- Department of Justice seeks ‘to avoid a public perception that the prosecutor is unable to fairly and impartially exercise his duty’
- Source says the lawyer, whose online comments were captured and circulated within the department, will deal with customs cases
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police and residents have clashed as anti-government protests rile the city. Photo: James Wendlinger