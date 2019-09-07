Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police and residents have clashed as anti-government protests rile the city. Photo: James Wendlinger
Politics

Hong Kong prosecutor taken off police cases over Facebook comments related to anti-government protests

  • Department of Justice seeks ‘to avoid a public perception that the prosecutor is unable to fairly and impartially exercise his duty’
  • Source says the lawyer, whose online comments were captured and circulated within the department, will deal with customs cases
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 2:12pm, 7 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police and residents have clashed as anti-government protests rile the city. Photo: James Wendlinger
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.