Travellers queue to go through security before entering Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Sam Tsang
Pre-emptive police measures allow Hong Kong airport to run smoothly, with little sign of chaos threatened by protesters
- Travellers required to show itineraries before entering airport, while station closures on express rail link and bag searches on buses all act as deterrent
- Small sit-ins also being staged in two malls: Telford Plaza in Kowloon Bay and Citylink Plaza in Sha Tin
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Travellers queue to go through security before entering Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Sam Tsang