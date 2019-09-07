Channels

Travellers queue to go through security before entering Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Sam Tsang
Pre-emptive police measures allow Hong Kong airport to run smoothly, with little sign of chaos threatened by protesters

  • Travellers required to show itineraries before entering airport, while station closures on express rail link and bag searches on buses all act as deterrent
  • Small sit-ins also being staged in two malls: Telford Plaza in Kowloon Bay and Citylink Plaza in Sha Tin
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Phila Siu  

John Power  

Kanis Leung  

Cissy Zhou  

Linda Lew  

Updated: 3:40pm, 7 Sep, 2019

