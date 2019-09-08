The San Uk Ling Holding Centre in Sheung Shui near Hong Kong’s border with mainland China. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong justices of the peace denied entry to police detention centre where anti-government protesters were allegedly mistreated
- Six justices of the peace wanted permission to visit San Uk Ling Holding Centre following allegations that arrested protesters were mistreated there
- They were denied entry as police facilities were not included in the list of places they could visit
