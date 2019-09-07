Police clash with an anti-government demonstrator at Tsuen Wan on August 25. Photo: Tyrone Siu
Hong Kong police officers served more than 100 boxes of raw chicken for dinner ordered from city supplier
- Officers at Sheung Shui Police Station received more than 100 boxes of pasta containing raw chicken, but none fell ill as it was realised before anyone ate it
- Police confirmed the case but have not named the supplier, while Food and Environmental Hygiene Department has not received any complaint
