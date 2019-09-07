Flowers and other symbols of mourning have been placed on the gates of an exit of Prince Edward MTR station. Photo: Sam Tsang
No protesters killed during police actions, Hong Kong government says, as it slams ‘malicious’ rumours swirling about deaths during mayhem at MTR station
- Online speculation revolves around number of people hurt on August 31 at Prince Edward MTR station after clashes between radical protesters and police
- Some people remain unconvinced by denial, gathering outside station, calling for ‘truth and justice’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
