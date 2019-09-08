Riot police were on standby at Tung Chung station, where there were scuffles with protesters on Saturday. Photo: Felix Wong
Tensions flare late at night after quieter day of protest in Hong Kong
- Bid to disrupt airport thwarted by pre-emptive police and government action, with worst violence seen late at night at Sha Tin MTR station
- Fewer people take to the streets, days after Carrie Lam says extradition bill will be withdrawn
Flowers and other symbols of mourning have been placed on the gates of an exit of Prince Edward MTR station. Photo: Sam Tsang
No protesters killed during police actions, Hong Kong government says, as it slams ‘malicious’ rumours swirling about deaths during mayhem at MTR station
- Online speculation revolves around number of people hurt on August 31 at Prince Edward MTR station after clashes between radical protesters and police
- Some people remain unconvinced by denial, gathering outside station, calling for ‘truth and justice’
