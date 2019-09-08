Jeremy Tam (second right) and his fellow pro-democracy legislator Alvin Yeung Ngok-kiu (right) talk to police officers during a protest in July. Photo: Nectar Gan
Mediators at Hong Kong anti-government protests face arrest if they obstruct police, force memo confirms
- Legislators and social workers are often at anti-government demonstrations, where they say they try to cool heads on both sides
- New guidelines make clear the circumstances in which they can be detained
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The officers’ complaint was aimed at Yuen Long Public Middle School Alumni Association Primary School. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Police groups in Hong Kong write to Yuen Long school over teacher’s ‘spread of hatred’ against force amid protest tensions
- Educator shared posts on social media, one of them apparently showing a picture of an officer and his family
- Four staff associations say teacher ‘should be ashamed’ and call on principal to prevent him from influencing students
