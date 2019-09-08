LIVE
LIVE
Chaos breaks out again in Hong Kong with multiple confrontations in Central
- Central station has been closed, with police seen escorting away at least three people
- Nearby, thousands of protesters are peacefully marching to the United States consulate in the city
Protesters on the march wave US flags. Photo: Simone McCarthy
Hongkongers march on US consulate to call for human rights help
- Nearby thousands of protesters march to US consulate in the city, calling on Washington officials to back Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act
- The legislation, if passed, would require the government there to keep a close eye on the city’s level of autonomy
