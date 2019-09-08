Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

LIVE
Politics
LIVE

Chaos breaks out again in Hong Kong with multiple confrontations in Central

  • Central station has been closed, with police seen escorting away at least three people
  • Nearby, thousands of protesters are peacefully marching to the United States consulate in the city

 

SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 5:45pm, 8 Sep, 2019

Protesters gather bricks near Chater Garden in Central. Photo: Sam Tsang
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 5:45pm, 8 Sep, 2019

Protesters on the march wave US flags. Photo: Simone McCarthy
Politics

Hongkongers march on US consulate to call for human rights help

  • Nearby thousands of protesters march to US consulate in the city, calling on Washington officials to back Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act
  • The legislation, if passed, would require the government there to keep a close eye on the city’s level of autonomy
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Simone McCarthy  

Minnie Chan  

Victor Ting  

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 5:22pm, 8 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters on the march wave US flags. Photo: Simone McCarthy
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.