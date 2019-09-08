Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protesters on the march wave US flags. Photo: Simone McCarthy
Politics

Hongkongers march to US consulate calling for human rights help as anti-government protests roll on

  • Protesters call on Washington officials to back Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act
  • The legislation, if passed, would require the government there to keep a close eye on the city’s level of autonomy
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Simone McCarthy  

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 2:41pm, 8 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters on the march wave US flags. Photo: Simone McCarthy
READ FULL ARTICLE
Flowers and other symbols of mourning have been placed on the gates of an exit of Prince Edward MTR station. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

No protesters killed during police actions, Hong Kong government says, as it slams ‘malicious’ rumours swirling about deaths during mayhem at MTR station

  • Online speculation revolves around number of people hurt on August 31 at Prince Edward MTR station after clashes between radical protesters and police
  • Some people remain unconvinced by denial, gathering outside station, calling for ‘truth and justice’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 2:05am, 8 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Flowers and other symbols of mourning have been placed on the gates of an exit of Prince Edward MTR station. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.