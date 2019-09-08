Channels

Hong Kong Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung wrote on his blog on Sunday that Chief Executive Carrie Lam was serious about listening to people’s grievances. Photo: Sam Tsang
Withdrawal of extradition bill not an attempt to compromise with violent protesters, Hong Kong Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung says

  • Hong Kong’s No 2 official says Chief Executive Carrie Lam wants to listen to grievances of local people
  • Direct dialogues with communities should not be seen as ‘public relations stunt’, as the government is serious about solving city’s problems, he adds
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 3:52pm, 8 Sep, 2019

